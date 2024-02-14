Left Menu

"TN Governor thinks himself as King," DMK Mouthpiece Murasoli slams RN Ravi

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece "Murasoli" slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and stated that the TN Governor thinks of himself as "King."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mouthpiece "Murasoli" slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and stated that the TN Governor thinks of himself as "King." Murasoli in their column citing the scenes during the Governor Customary address in the TN Legislative Assembly said, "Does the Governor won't change?"

"If the Governor has a different opinion on his Customary address he could have conveyed that from Raj Bhavan itself. Why does he have to waste his time?" the mouthpiece said. "He thinks of himself as King. If he speaks something that is not acceptable to the Legislative Assembly that would be expunged from the Assembly records. For the first time, the Governor's address has been expunged from the Assembly records which is not proud of the post he holds but it is just informal," it stated.

The mouthpiece further slammed the Governor saying, "The governor is repeating the same mistake again and again. If he wishes to do politics he should move from Raj Bhavan and should do politics by getting a home at Saidapet for rent." The governor act is defaming Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu people. The Governor and Union Government which instigate the governor should give answers for such acts," it added.

Earlier in December, DMK's mouthpiece, Murasoli, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to tarnish the DMK government's reputation. In a hard-hitting editorial, Murasoli, DMK's mouthpiece, questions the ED's claim of Rs 4730 crore corruption in sand mining over the past two years, challenging the basis of this calculation and the BJP government's ability to measure sand levels accurately. The DMK alleges that these figures are arbitrary and that the BJP is now scrambling to find evidence to support them. (ANI)

