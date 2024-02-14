Left Menu

"Congress coming to end due to weakness, arrogance ...": Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad told ANI that the exit of former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan from the party, is a big blow for the Congress.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 22:26 IST
"Congress coming to end due to weakness, arrogance ...": Ghulam Nabi Azad
DPAP President Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the recent political developments within the Congress, former party leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that the grand old party is coming to an end due to the weaknesses and arrogance of a few people. Azad told ANI that the exit of former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan from the party, is a big blow for the Congress.

"Now I do not want to say much on this because I have left the party. 'Ab Vo Jaane Unka Kaam Jaane.' Ashok Chavan has a significant contribution to Congress. His father was also a big leader of Congress and was also a Union Minister. The information that I have is that more people will leave the party in the coming times. It's a big blow for them," he said. "My legislative career started in Maharashtra. I was also a Lok Sabha member from there. For the first time, I also went to Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. There is only one state i.e., Maharashtra in India where Congress could be revived. In other big states like UP, and Bengal, Congress has ended. It is unfortunate that this party is coming to an end due to the weakness and arrogance of a few people," he added.

Ashok Chavan quit Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chavan said that he left the Congress after observing the mood of the nation.

"In politics, you need to understand the mood of the nation. Considering the mood of the people, I decided to join the BJP. I won't comment on Congress, whatever happens in Congress it will be their karma. I respect Sonia Gandhi. I have just left the party, and I am not so big to comment on her," Chavan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

