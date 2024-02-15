Left Menu

15-02-2024
Anup Pandey steps down as election commissioner, causing a vacancy in 3-member EC
Anup Chandra Pandey on Wednesday demitted office as an election commissioner on attaining the age of 65, creating a vacancy in the three-member Election Commission.

He had joined the commission in June 2021 after a career spanning around 37 years in the central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government.

Pandey's retirement comes days before the Election Commission (EC) is to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, a search committee headed by the law minister and comprising two Union secretaries will short-list five candidates for the consideration of the prime minister-led selection committee.

The search committee was to meet on February 7, but the meeting was postponed, sources said.

The Union home secretary and the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training have been named as its members.

The Congress' leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and a Union minister nominated by the prime minister are part of the selection committee.

The selection panel has the power to consider even those not short-listed by the search committee.

The president will appoint the election commissioner or the chief election commissioner based on the name recommended by the selection committee.

Before the new law came into force, the chief election commissioner and election commissioners were appointed by the president on the recommendation of the government.

Besides Pandey, Arun Goel is an election commissioner. Rajiv Kumar is the chief election commissioner.

