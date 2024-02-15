Left Menu

Delhi BJP MLAs disrupt LG's address in assembly as he highlights AAP govt accomplishments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 11:47 IST
Delhi BJP MLAs disrupt LG's address in assembly as he highlights AAP govt accomplishments
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Governor V K Saxena's address to the Delhi assembly on the first day of the budget session was interrupted on multiple occasions by BJP MLAs as he highlighted the AAP government's achievements.

The BJP wanted to attack the AAP dispensation as Saxena talked about its work in the field of education and health.

While Saxena was addressing the House, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri got up to question the Kejriwal government.

He was asked by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to raise issues later during discussions in the House.

As Saxena continued his address, BJP MLAs led by Ajay Mahawar again stood up to register their disagreement.

Goel told them, ''You are insulting the LG by interrupting like this.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024