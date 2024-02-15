Delhi BJP MLAs disrupt LG's address in assembly as he highlights AAP govt accomplishments

Lt Governor V K Saxena's address to the Delhi assembly on the first day of the budget session was interrupted on multiple occasions by BJP MLAs as he highlighted the AAP government's achievements.

The BJP wanted to attack the AAP dispensation as Saxena talked about its work in the field of education and health.

While Saxena was addressing the House, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri got up to question the Kejriwal government.

He was asked by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to raise issues later during discussions in the House.

As Saxena continued his address, BJP MLAs led by Ajay Mahawar again stood up to register their disagreement.

Goel told them, ''You are insulting the LG by interrupting like this.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)