Left Menu

TDP Applauds Supreme Court Decision on Electoral Bonds; Calls on YSRCP for Transparency

On Thursday, a five-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme and called it a violation of the right to information and freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution, among others.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:49 IST
TDP Applauds Supreme Court Decision on Electoral Bonds; Calls on YSRCP for Transparency
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the electoral bonds scheme and targeted the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, asking the party to reveal details of funds it allegedly received through this.

TDP spokesperson Deepak Reddy recalled that their general secretary Nara Lokesh had previously dared the ruling YSRCP to disclose the details of the alleged Rs 100 crore funds it received in the form of electoral bonds.

''According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), YSRCP received Rs 101.86 crore from corporates through electoral bonds between 2016 and 2022, which is roughly 15 per cent of the total national collections,'' Reddy alleged in a video statement.

He claimed that the YSRCP had received the second-highest quantum of funds among parties in the country through electoral bonds. He also asserted that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been a vocal advocate of transparency and accountability in politics, demonstrated by his demand for the withdrawal of higher denomination currency notes to reduce corruption and payments to voters in polls.

Terming the Supreme Court's verdict as historic, the TDP spokesperson demanded that YSRCP and other political parties across the country battling similar allegations should come clean with answers on the funds that they actually received through electoral bonds. On Thursday, a five-Judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bonds scheme and called it a violation of the right to information and freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024