Political Parties DMK and AIADMK Praise Supreme Court's Decision on Electoral Bonds

Reacting, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the judgment restored democracy and level playing field for all political parties besides ensuring the public to have faith in the system.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:03 IST
The ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court verdict annulling the electoral bonds scheme for political funding. Reacting, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the judgment restored democracy and level playing field for all political parties besides ensuring the public to have faith in the system.

''The Hon'ble Supreme Court has rightly held that the #ElectoralBonds are unconstitutional. This will ensure a transparent electoral process and the integrity of the system,'' he said in a post on the social media platform X. ''This judgment has restored the #democracy and level playing field for all political parties. It has also ensured the common man's faith in the system,'' he further said. Welcoming the verdict, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said his AIADMK was the only party that did not receive funds through the scheme.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly House on Thursday, Palaniswami called upon the media to expose all those parties that received hefty sums through the electoral bonds.

''It's a pretty huge sum raised through bonds...those parties are suppressing us and trying to destroy us with their money power. Definitely we welcome it,'' Palaniswami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

