Omar Abdullah clarifies: NC in talks with Cong for three LS seats, is part of INDIA bloc

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 17:57 IST
Omar Abdullah clarifies: NC in talks with Cong for three LS seats, is part of INDIA bloc
The National Conference is a part of the INDIA grouping and will continue to be, party leader Omar Abdullah clarified on Thursday and said it is in talks with the Congress for an arrangement in three of the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Omar Abdullah's statement came shortly after NC chief Farooq Abdullah told reporters that the party would contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and possible assembly polls in the Union Territory on its own.

''We were a part of the INDIA alliance and we still are. Things have been taken out of context. The main idea of the grouping is to defeat the BJP for there is no point in sailing in two boats,'' Omar Abdullah said with his father, Farooq Abdullah, by his side.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the union territory next week, he said, ''We will also get to know how much development has happened in Jammu and Kashmir.'' He said the prime minister should start his theory of one nation, one election from Jammu and Kashmir.

