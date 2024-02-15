Dilip Swami takes charge as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collector
Dilip Swami took charge as collector of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, an official said.
He was chief executive officer of the Solapur Zilla Parishad prior to this assignment, the official added.
Municipal commissioner G Shreekanth was acting collector till Swami took charge, he added.
