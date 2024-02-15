"Verdict is tenable, sustainable and justified...": Maharashtra Speaker on declaring Ajit Pawar-led NCP as real

After announcing Ajit Pawar-led NCP as the real party, Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said that the verdict is tenable, sustainable, and justified and it explains the difference between inter-party dispute and defection. Holding a conference, Narwekar said that the decision had been made according to the principles of law.

"This verdict is tenable, sustainable, and justified. It has been given based on the sound principles of law that have been established following the guidelines given by the apex court and disqualification rules that are prescribed on this behalf, all have been adhered to. The decision that has been given is based on the provisions given in the Tenth Schedule. This decision will further strengthen parliamentary democracy. This landmark decision has been given in which the difference between inter-party dispute and defection has been explained," he said. Further, slamming his decision, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said that the result was expected and the speaker had committed the sin of breaking the NCP, as he did earlier in the Shiv Sena case.

"The result is expected. Today we can tell the world that there is no democracy in our country. The work of looting has been done. Pawar Ji (Sharad Pawar) is fighting bravely. He created this party from zero and now Maharashtra people will answer them," he said. "You won't be able to cross 400 by breaking the party. Just as he (Speaker) had sinned breaking Shiv Sena, in the same way, he has done with NCP," he added.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday decided that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is the real NCP considering the legislative majority and dismissed all the disqualification pleas against MLAs. While announcing the decision, the Speaker said that it was based on the factor of legislative majority.

The Speaker elaborated that he came to this decision based on a legislative majority because it was inconclusive based on the leadership structure of the NCP and the NCP constitution. Rahul Narwekar dismissed the disqualification petition by the Sharad Pawar faction against the Ajit Pawar faction.

Ruling that it was not defection from the NCP party, the Speaker said that Ajit Pawar and the actions of others (MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar) and "statements given between June 30 and July 2 were intra-party dissent". Narwekar also dismissed the Ajit Pawar faction's disqualification petitions against Sharad Pawar faction MLAs, stating that no one stands disqualified.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had extended the time till February 15 for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to pass the final order on the plea of Sharad Pawar faction seeking disqualification against rebel MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. On February 6, the Election Commission while applying the test of majority in the legislative wing, had ruled that Ajit Pawar's faction was the real NCP and permitted the faction to use the 'clock' symbol for the party. (ANI)

