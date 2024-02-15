"History repeating itself": BJP's Dinesh Trivedi claims echoes of Nandigram stir in Sandeshkhali violence

Former TMC MP and BJP leader Dinesh Trivedi on Thursday drew a parallel between the prevailing state of affairs in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and the violence in Nandigram during the erstwhile Left Front regime in the state. Voicing his concerns after violent protests broke out at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district over the alleged sexual abuse and atrocities on women, the BJP leader said the events over the last few days have echoes of the 'past mistakes' of the Left Front government.

The protest in question dates back to 2007, during the Left rule, when thousands of locals, especially women, came out on the streets to protest against alleged land acquisition for a chemical hub in Nandigram. The violent protests, combined with a similar protest against the Tata Nano project in Singur and the alleged police firing on locals at Netai, were seen as the reasons that brought the demise of the three-decade-old Left rule in Bengal. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Trivedi said, "I see the events in Sandeshkhali as history repeating itself. What I saw in this area over the last few days bears an uncanny resemblance with what happened in Nandigram during the Left Front government. I am afraid that the ruling TMC and (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee are making the same mistake that the Left did back in time."

Claiming that TMC supporters in Sandeshkhali have turned against their own party and government, the BJP leader, who was with the TMC during the events of 2007, added, "During the Nandigram movement, I had seen Left Front people (supporters) coming out on the streets against their own. Today, people who supported and voted for the TMC, are now coming out against them." Disclosing what he called as the 'major reason' for his exit from the TMC, Trivedi said, "Mamata Banerjee is making the same mistake that I fought against during my days in the TMC. It's what made me quit the party as well. I could see what was coming and, hence, I resigned (from the TMC)."

He claimed further that the violence and the public uproar in Sandeshkhali also reminded him of the aftermath of the killing of Tapasi Malik, an activist who fought against the alleged illegal land acquisition for the Nano project. "The violence in Sandeshkhali reminds me of Tapasi Mallik, who was burnt alive, and what happened thereafter," the BJP leader said.

Claiming that CM Mamata lacks 'empathy' for the distressed women of Sandeshkhali and elsewhere in Bengal, Trivedi added, "Had the chief minister cared even a little bit about the plight of her fellow citizens, she would have visited Sandeshkhali by now. She should either stand with the distressed women at this time or step down as CM." Urging central intervention amid the rising tide of violence in Sandeshkhali, the BJP leader said, "The Centre should take due cognisance of what is happening in Sandeshkhali. If the prevailing situation represents a total collapse of law and order and calls for the imposition of the President's Rule in the state then so be it. The people shouldn't be left to live in fear. As responsible citizens, we can't be mute spectators to all that is happening in Sandeshkhali. The people of Bengal can't be left at the mercy of goons."

Calling for prompt action and central intervention, he said, "I would plead with the central government that if they feel that have to intervene and impose the President's Rule in the state, then they shouldn't hesitate. Each and every life matters," Trivedi said. Tension gripped Sandeshkhali after BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was leading a protest against the alleged excesses on women, dropped unconscious during a police crackdown and had to be rushed to a hospital in Kolkata.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been on a rampage over the last few days, claiming sexual exploitation and harassment by fugitive TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)