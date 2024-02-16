Left Menu

Maharashtra OBC commission presents survey report highlighting the socio-economic challenges faced by the Maratha community

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:46 IST
The Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission on Friday submitted a report on its survey on the social, economic, and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, the Chief Minister's Office said.

The massive exercise covered nearly 2.5 crore families.

The report will enable the government to introduce a law ensuring reservation for the Maratha community with the backing of necessary data, the CMO said.

The government has also announced a special session on February 20 to discuss the community's demands for quota in education and government jobs. Activist Manoj Jarange is currently on an indefinite fast at his native place in Jalna district over Maratha reservation.

The report was submitted by chairperson of the commission Justice (retd) Sunil Shukre to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the CMO said.

"The survey will be discussed in the state cabinet meeting," it said, quoting CM Shinde.

Shinde has stressed that Marathas will be given reservation without disturbing the existing quota of other communities.

Shinde also urged activist Jarange to end his indefinite hunger strike and said the state government is positive about giving reservation to the community.

The survey began on January 23 across Maharashtra, involving 3.5 to 4 lakh state government personnel, and it covered 2.5 crore families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

