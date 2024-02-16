Left Menu

"Congress Treasurer Accuses IT Department of Freezing Four Main Accounts on Questionable Basis"

For the first time in the countrys history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections, Maken told reporters.He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:48 IST
"Congress Treasurer Accuses IT Department of Freezing Four Main Accounts on Questionable Basis"
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department has frozen the Congress' four main bank accounts on ''flimsy grounds'', party treasurer Ajay Maken claimed on Friday and alleged that democracy was in danger in the country.

This has affected all political activity of the party, Maken said at a press conference. Sources later said nine accounts had been frozen.

The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year, Maken said. ''For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections,'' Maken told reporters.

He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.

Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024