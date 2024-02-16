"Congress Treasurer Accuses IT Department of Freezing Four Main Accounts on Questionable Basis"
For the first time in the countrys history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections, Maken told reporters.He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax department has frozen the Congress' four main bank accounts on ''flimsy grounds'', party treasurer Ajay Maken claimed on Friday and alleged that democracy was in danger in the country.
This has affected all political activity of the party, Maken said at a press conference. Sources later said nine accounts had been frozen.
The accounts were frozen on an Income Tax demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19, an election year, Maken said. ''For the first time in the country's history, accounts of the principal opposition party have been frozen by the tax authorities on flimsy grounds, barely two weeks before the announcement of general elections,'' Maken told reporters.
He appealed to the judiciary to save democracy as it was in danger and said the country is headed towards one-party democracy.
Maken said the party has already appealed to the Income Tax appellate authority.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maken
- Rs 210
- Congress
- Ajay Maken
ALSO READ
Cong bank accounts frozen on I-T demand of Rs 210 crore for 2018-19: Ajay Maken.
Democracy in danger as bank accounts of principal oppn party 'frozen' by I-Tweeks before LS polls: Cong treasurer Ajay Maken.
Cong fields Sonia Gandhi, Maken, Singhvi for Rajya Sabha polls
Income Tax dept freezes 4 main bank accounts of Congress on 'flimsy grounds', claims party treasurer Ajay Maken.
Congress nominates Ajay Maken, Naseer Hussain for Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka.