Left Menu

Senegal factions should consult over election timing, government says

Senegal's government said on Friday the country's political factions would need to consult to find a way forward after a constitutional council ruled that an unprecedented postponement of a presidential election was unlawful.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:35 IST
Senegal factions should consult over election timing, government says
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's government said on Friday the country's political factions would need to consult to find a way forward after a constitutional council ruled that an unprecedented postponement of a presidential election was unlawful. A bill delaying the Feb. 25 vote to December has sparked widespread unrest and warnings of authoritarian overreach in one of West Africa's more stable democracies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Senegalese President Macky Sall to restore Senegal's electoral calendar and timeline for presidential transition, the U.S. State Department said after a call between the two leaders. The council ruled on Thursday that the delay was not in line with the constitution, after opposition presidential candidates filed a number of legal challenges to the bill that delayed the vote to December and extended Sall's mandate.

The council also cancelled a decree announced by Sall ahead of the vote that helped set the postponement in motion. Early on Friday, spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said on a private radio station that the government took note of the council's ruling, but did not specify if this meant it would accept the judgment.

He said the different political factions would need to talk with one another to find a way forward. The presidency has also not yet said whether it will abide by the decision, but a spokesperson responded on Friday to a question about when the elections might now be held.

"The answer lies in the Constitutional Council's decision, which calls on the competent authorities to set a new date for organising the elections as soon as possible," Sall's spokesperson told journalists. Sall has previously said he delayed the election due to a dispute over the candidate list and alleged corruption within the constitutional council that would undermine the credibility of the poll.

In the wake of the council's ruling, it was not immediately clear if organisers would go ahead with protests against the election delay that were planned for Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024