Imran Khan’s party claims his wife Bushra’s life is in danger

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khans party has expressed concern about the health of his wife Bushra Biwi and claimed that there was a serious threat to her life and the fascist regime in Pakistan was denying her medical aid.Bushra Biwi, 49, is imprisoned at Khans Bani Gala residence here after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.Khan, 71, is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:49 IST
Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party has expressed concern about the health of his wife Bushra Biwi and claimed that there was a ''serious threat'' to her life and the "fascist regime" in Pakistan was denying her medical aid.

Bushra Biwi, 49, is imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence here after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Khan, 71, is lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Both of them have been convicted with multiple years' sentences in the Toshakhana expensive gift case and the iddat case which declared their marriage as un-Islamic.

Bushra has already petitioned Islamabad High Court on February 6 against authorities' move to declare her residence as sub-jail and requested to move her to the Adiala Jail citing "potential security issues." The concern expressed by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party is a result of a claim by the party's legal coordinator Mashal Yousafzai that Bushra's life is in danger and she needs immediate medical attention.

In a pinned post on the party's official handle, the PTI claimed: "Absolutely shameful! Advocate @AkMashal states worrying aspects of conditions in which Bushra Bibi was kept in Bani Gala. A gross injustice is happening, the higher courts must intervene." "Let the world know that the illegitimate, fascist regime in Pakistan has stooped so low & is so petrified that it has resorted to maliciously attacking Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Imran Khan, and denying her medical aid," it claimed.

Yousufzai, who is also the spokesperson for Bushra took to the X platform and shared that during a meeting, Bushra disclosed that she had been given some harmful thing to eat which, she claimed, "resembled acid in her food and caused intense pain for the past five days." "There is a serious threat to (her) life, she should get a medical check-up as soon as possible," the lawyer said and added, that Bushra's daughter, son-in-law, Khan's two sisters Halima Apa and Uzma Apa, and at least five lawyers, including Latif Khosa and Barrister Salman Safdar met her at her residence.

"A gross injustice is happening, the higher courts must intervene," the PTI handle said in another post.

A week after the polling took place in the general elections in Pakistan, there was no government in place. Khan and PTI have alleged that their mandate was stolen by the establishment and lodged massive protests across the country.

