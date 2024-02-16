Navalny ex deputy Volkov says Putin responsible if reports of death confirmed
The former head of Alexei Navalny's political organisation Leonid Volkov said that it were true that he is dead, then Russian President Vladimir Putin killed him. Volkov wrote on X: "We have no basis to believe state propaganda. If it's true, then it's not 'Navalny died', but only that 'Putin killed him'.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:48 IST
The former head of Alexei Navalny's political organisation Leonid Volkov said that it were true that he is dead, then Russian President Vladimir Putin killed him.
Volkov wrote on X: "We have no basis to believe state propaganda. If it's true, then it's not 'Navalny died', but only that 'Putin killed him'. But I don't believe them for a second." (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Alison Williams)
