Navalny ex deputy Volkov says Putin responsible if reports of death confirmed

The former head of Alexei Navalny's political organisation Leonid Volkov said that it were true that he is dead, then Russian President Vladimir Putin killed him.

Volkov wrote on X: "We have no basis to believe state propaganda. If it's true, then it's not 'Navalny died', but only that 'Putin killed him'. But I don't believe them for a second." (Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)