QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Russian opposition leader Navalny

Following are reactions in Russia and abroad to the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported on Friday by the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

KREMLIN SPOKESMAN DMITRY PESKOV Peskov said President Vladimir Putin has been told about Navalny's death.

RUSSIA'S INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE The committee said it has launched a procedural probe into the death.

NAVALNY AIDE LEONID VOLKOV, ON X Volkov said he was unable to confirm the death, adding Navalny's lawyer was travelling to the site of the prison where the opposition leader had been serving his sentence.

NAVALNY'S DEPUTY, IVAN ZHDANOV, ON X Said relatives of Navalny should be notified of his death within 24 hours, but no notifications have been made.

RUSSIAN NEWSPAPER EDITOR AND NOBEL PEACE PRIZE LAUREATE DMITRY MURATOV Speaking to Reuters, Muratov called the death "murder" and said that he believed prison conditions had led to Navalny's demise.

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER STEPHANE SEJOURNE, ON X "Alexei Navalny paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression. His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime. To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France presents its condolences."

SWEDISH FOREIGN MINISTER TOBIAS BILLSTRÖM, ON X "Dreadful news about Alexei Navalny... If the report about his death in Russian prison is true it represents another terrible crime by Putin's regime. The ruthlessness against Navalny shows again why it is necessary to continue to fight against authoritarianism."

NATO SECRETARY-GENERAL JENS STOLTENBERG Said he was "deeply saddened and disturbed" by the reports of Navalny's death. "We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death."

LATVIAN PRESIDENT EDGARS RINKEVICS, ON X "Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends."

CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER JAN LIPAVSKY "It's still the case that just as Russia treats its foreign policy, it treats its citizens. It has turned into a violent state that kills people who dream of a better future, like Nemtsov or now Navalny - imprisoned and tortured to death for standing up to Putin. Rest in peace."

