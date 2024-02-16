Left Menu

Moldova optimistic that EU entry talks can begin before June

Mihai Popsoi, appointed foreign minister in January, told Reuters in an interview that the country remained on alert for Russian destabilisation efforts and that it was negotiating with partners to boost its air defence capabilities, although its budgetary constraints made such efforts difficult. He said Moldova had started the EU membership screening mechanism process last week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 18:11 IST
Moldova optimistic that EU entry talks can begin before June
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Moldova is "cautiously optimistic" that it can begin formal talks to join the European Union before the bloc's parliamentary elections in June, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Moldova, the small former Soviet republic led by pro-European president Maia Sandu, was given the green light by the EU in December to open negotiations on joining the 27-nation bloc, along with neighbouring Ukraine. Both countries face a long process involving many changes and reforms to meet EU standards. Mihai Popsoi, appointed foreign minister in January, told Reuters in an interview that the country remained on alert for Russian destabilisation efforts and that it was negotiating with partners to boost its air defence capabilities, although its budgetary constraints made such efforts difficult.

He said Moldova had started the EU membership screening mechanism process last week. Screening is the process whereby the European Commission carries out a detailed examination, together with the candidate country, of each policy field, known as "chapters", to determine how well the country is prepared.

Once the report is finished, the Commission then either recommends to open negotiations directly or to require that certain conditions – opening benchmarks - should first be met. "We hope ... (it) will be considered as enough progress to start to open the chapters of negotiations, to have the intergovernmental conference before the June election because we understand that after the election there will be several months of settling down and we don't have days to lose, not least months. We've lost decades," Popsoi said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Negotiations take place between ministers and ambassadors of the EU governments and the candidate country in what is called an intergovernmental conference. Popsoi said he believed there was enough consensus within the EU that even a potential rise in far-right representation in the European parliament was unlikely to hinder the process.

"We tried to go above and beyond when it comes to the domestic reform process because we know that ultimately we are not doing it for the EU, we are doing it for the sake of our citizens, for improving the living standards and the quality of life," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024