BJP's undemocratic face and fascist ideology is now being completely exposed: Gehlot

Alleging the central agencies have sealed the bank accounts of the Congress at the BJP's behest, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the ruling party's undemocratic face and fascist ideology is now being completely exposed.

''At the behest of the BJP, the central agencies have sealed the bank accounts of the Congress Party. The Congress party does not run only on money power like the BJP. These bank accounts will definitely be recovered through the judicial process, but the undemocratic face of the BJP and its fascist ideology of ruling the entire country with a single party is now being completely exposed,'' he said on X.

Gehlot said this ''dictatorial thinking'' government is not doing anything to the common people.

''The people of the country should understand that when such illegal activities can be done with the largest opposition party for opposing the wrong policies of the BJP, then this dictatorial thinking government is not doing anything to the common people,'' he said.

The Congress on Friday claimed that the Income Tax department had frozen its major bank accounts.

However, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal later lifted the freeze on its accounts till the hearing next week.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra also targeted the BJP on this issue.

''The BJP is filling party funds through commission, BJP collects money through unconstitutional means and on the other side it is freezing bank accounts of Congress,'' Dotasra said on X.

''Neither democracy nor the constitutional system is safe in the country,'' he said Dotasra said the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the election bonds of the BJP's black money in the form of political donations unconstitutional and today the arrogant dictator, in a spirit of political vendetta by suppressing democracy, has frozen the accounts of the country's largest opposition Congress.

''We will strongly oppose this dictatorship from the streets to the House,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)