Question of Kamal Nath leaving Congress does not arise, says his aide Sajjan Singh Verma

Kamal Nath's confidant Sajjan Singh Verma dismissed reports on Monday of the veteran Congress leader contemplating a switch to the BJP, saying the question of the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister leaving the party, in which he has spent more than 40 years, does not arise.

Verma said Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath are both not crossing over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that the latter will contest the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May, from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh as the Congress candidate.

His remarks came amid growing speculation that Kamal Nath and his Lok Sabha MP son, Nakul Nath, may cross over to the ruling BJP.

Talking to reporters after meeting Nath at his residence here, Verma said he had a detailed discussion with the Congress veteran, who told him that he would soon hold a meeting in Bhopal for ensuring the success of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

''He (Nath) told me that 'I will call all the in-charges of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee and discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. I asked about the media speculation about him, to which he said why should 'I answer an imaginary question','' Verma said.

''I do not think I need to answer such imaginary questions. I did not tell any mediaperson that I am quitting (the Congress) or compromising with the BJP. In that case, I would have given a reply, but why should I answer an imaginary question?'' Nath was quoted as asking by Verma.

He said the question of Nath leaving the grand old party does not arise.

''Thinking that the person who has worked with Indiraji, Rajivji and Sanjayji, who is referred to as Indira's (Gandhi) third son, will leave the party is meaningless. A person who has spent 40 years in the Congress, how can he go anywhere?'' Verma asked.

Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon and during his brief interaction with reporters here, he asked them not to get excited.

Asked if he is joining the BJP, Nath said, ''If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first.'' An astute politician, Nath has worked with three generations of the Gandhi family. In 1979, then prime minister Indira Gandhi described him as her third son.

Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also, Rahul Gandhi is understood to be upset with him since the Congress suffered a defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls late last year.

Nath was replaced as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief following its rout in the Assembly polls, in which the BJP retained power winning 163 seats in the 230-member House. The Congress managed to win just 66 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)