Sandeep Malik Joins Caerus3 Advisors to Drive Business Growth and Innovation

Mumbai, 19th February 2024 -Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, a prominent name in India's transaction advisory services, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Malik as Vice President. An accomplished entrepreneur and seasoned professional, Malik brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having founded many successful startups and held key positions in well-known MNCs such as Just Dial, JP Morgan Chase and many more.

Before joining Caerus3, Malik was running his marketing agency. He also served as the Head of Marketing at Idea Paradise and as the media head of political party and various other political campaign, a testament to his dynamic leadership in diverse industries.

Malik expressed his enthusiasm about the transition, saying, ''I am excited to work in Caerus3 because it fits the bill of my background, i.e., building businesses and teams. Previously, I was on the other side of investment banking, and now I am an investment banker myself. This presents an exciting opportunity for myself, and I hope, with my experience, I can take the company to new heights.'' A commerce graduate, Malik is also an International trainer and coach certified by the Indian Coaching Federation. His extensive coaching experience includes working with corporate giants, and he looks forward to contributing his rich expertise to Caerus3.

Mr. Prashant Gupta, CEO and Founder of Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank, commented, ''We are delighted to welcome Sandeep Malik to the Caerus3 family. His sharp acumen for business growth, innovative approach to building businesses, and proven ability to identify market opportunities align seamlessly with our values. We look forward to his strategic contributions in taking Caerus3 to greater heights.'' (Disclaimer : The above Press Release is provided by HT Syndication and PTI will not take any editorial responsibility of this content.).

