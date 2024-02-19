Swedish PM says looks forward to meeting Hungary's Orban

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday that he looked forward to meeting his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban and to Sweden becoming member of NATO, following signals that the Hungary could ratify Sweden's application this month.

"We have had a few pieces of conversation this week," Kristersson told a news conference during a visit to Warsaw. "I look forward to have the meeting and I look forward to Sweden's NATO accession." Hungarian Prime Minister Orban said last week that the parliament can ratify Sweden's NATO membership when it convenes for its new spring session later this month, the only remaining parliament in the 31 member alliance to do so.

