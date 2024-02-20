Left Menu

Amid talk that the Samajwadi Party SP is offering around 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, he said, We are in great hope, there will be a solution. Sources said discussions between leaders of the Congress and the SP are on and the last round was held last night.The SP had on Monday declared 11 more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections, including don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansaris brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:24 IST
Seat-sharing to be finalised at any point of time: Cong
The Congress Tuesday said seat-sharing talks with other parties of the INDIA bloc are on and things will be finalised at any point of time.

''We are on the process. Our alliance team is there and Congress president has appointed a team of leaders for alliance,'' Congress general K C Venugopal said, adding day after day, they are discussing with everybody. ''The discussion is going on. It will be finalised at any point of time. Wait for some time,'' he told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Amid talk that the Samajwadi Party (SP) is offering around 17 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, he said, ''We are in great hope, there will be a solution.'' Sources said discussions between leaders of the Congress and the SP are on and the last round was held last night.

The SP had on Monday declared 11 more candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming general elections, including don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari. On January 30, the SP had announced its first list of candidates for 16 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 Lok Sabha constituencies. Incidently, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, currently in Uttar Pradesh, and has he would join it only after seat sharing is finalised.

