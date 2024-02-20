Left Menu

Chandigarh mayoral polls case: SC verdict huge victory of democracy, says AAP

The Supreme Courts order in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case is a big victory for democracy, the AAP said on Tuesday, demanding that BJP leaders apologise to the country for its dishonesty during the elections.

Updated: 20-02-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 17:26 IST
The Supreme Court's order in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case is a big victory for democracy, the AAP said on Tuesday, demanding that BJP leaders apologise to the country for its ''dishonesty'' during the elections. The top court has said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight ''defaced'' ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer.

The Supreme Court's order has exposed the BJP and shown it the mirror. The party's leaders should apologise to the country if they have any shame left, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference here. ''It is a matter of grave concern that if the BJP and its central government can do such open stealing and dishonesty in such a small poll, what would they do in other elections where there are no microphones and CCTV cameras,'' Bharadwaj said.

The January 30 polls were videographed, and days after the announcement of results, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had attacked the BJP, alleging that the ''world's biggest party was caught on camera stealing votes''.

Following the Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday, Kejriwal hailed the top court, saying it had saved the democracy in these ''difficult times''.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

