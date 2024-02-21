Left Menu

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Mahendra Bhatt was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 07:40 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party Uttarakhand president Mahendra Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Mahendra Bhatt was elected unopposed as a Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday. Bhatt filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other party leaders in Dehradun.

He is a Brahmin face from Chamoli district and his candidature is being seen as a balancing exercise in the state. Mahendra Bhatt was also a candidate from the Badrinath assembly seat in the last assembly elections but lost his seat to Congress's candidate Rajendra Singh Bhandari.

CM Dhami, who was present during the nomination said, "I want to thank the central leadership and PM Modi that Mahendra Bhatt was nominated for Rajya Sabha. It is a proud moment for all of us. The party workers are also happy." In its latest list of candidates for the biennial Rajya Sabha polls released on February 14, the BJP fielded seven nominees, four for Gujarat and three for Maharashtra.

Apart from the party's national president, JP Nadda, the BJP fielded three other leaders from Gujarat namely, Govindbhai Dholakia, Mayankbhai Nayak and Jashvantsinh Parmar. The nominees for Maharashtra include Medha Kulkarni, Ajit Gopchhade and Ashok Chavan. Also, the BJP has announced that it's nominating Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw from Odisha and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming elections. Earlier, the party named 14 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including former Union Minister RPN Singh and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

