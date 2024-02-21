Left Menu

PM Modi greets people at start of Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 09:49 IST
PM Modi greets people at start of Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit - Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people at the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country, and said ''we bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify''.

Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival of honouring the goddesses celebrated in the southern state of Telangana.

''Greetings on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage,'' Modi said on X.

''This Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024