Kovind panel on simultaneous polls reviews activities undertaken so far

Updated: 21-02-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:00 IST
The high-level committee on 'one nation, one election' on Tuesday reviewed various activities undertaken by it since it was constituted in September last year, an official statement said.

Besides panel chairman and former president Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other members attended the meeting, the statement said.

''The HLC reviewed its various activities,'' it said.

The committee is mandated to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

While several parties, including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have supported the idea, major opposition parties, including the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the DMK, have strongly opposed the concept.

