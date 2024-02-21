SCBA pays tributes to eminent jurist Fali Sam Nariman

The Supreme Court Bar Association paid its condolences to eminent jurist and veteran advocate Fali Sam Nariman, who died here on Wednesday at the age of 95.

SCBA President Adish C Aggarwala, a senior advocate, said ''India has lost a distinguished Jurist, a person of great intellect and erudition. Mr Nariman remained active till his last breath. He will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of legal affairs.'' Nariman was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

Several senior lawyers, including veteran advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Indira Jaising, Prashant Bhushan and Menaka Guruswamy, paid their tributes to Nariman.

In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the Bhopal gas tragedy case, TMA Pai case, Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case and the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.

