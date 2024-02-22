Left Menu

Cabinet approves Flood Management and Border Areas Programme for period 2021-26

Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 2940 crore, central assistance will be provided to State Governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion, etc.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 07:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 07:52 IST
Cabinet approves Flood Management and Border Areas Programme for period 2021-26
Union Minister Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation for continuation of centrally sponsored Scheme, with total outlay of Rs. 4,100 crore for a period of five years from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 2940 crore, central assistance will be provided to State Governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion, etc.

According to an official release, the pattern of funding to be followed is 90 per cent (Centre): 10 per cent (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60 per cent (Centre): 40 per cent (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States. Under River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component of FMBAP with an outlay of Rs. 1160 crore, flood control and anti-erosion works on common border rivers with neighbouring countries including hydrological observations and flood forecasting, and investigation and pre-construction activities of joint water resources projects (with neighbouring countries) on common border rivers will be taken up with 100 per cent central assistance.

"Although, primary responsibility of flood management rests with the State Governments, Union Government has decided that it is desirable to supplement the efforts of the State Governments in flood management, encouraging promotion and adoption of modern technology and innovative materials/approach," the release said. "This is particularly relevant as the increased incidence of extreme events have been witnessed during last few years in view of likely impact of climate change and situation may further aggravate in times to come exacerbating problem of floods in terms of extent, intensity and frequency," it added.

The works implemented under RMBA component also protect important installations of security agencies, border out-posts, etc. along the border rivers from flood and erosion. The Scheme has the provision of incentivizing the States which implement flood plain zoning, recognized as an effective non-structural measure for flood management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024