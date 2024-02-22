Left Menu

Pakistan blocks X for the sixth day as activists criticize the social media platform's shutdown

In the vote, candidates backed by Khan, who was barred from running, won most seats but short of a simply majority needed to form a government.Social media platforms are often used by protest organizers to spread the word about planned demonstrations.Pakistan has witnessed an increase in political instability since the balloting.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:55 IST
Pakistan blocks X for the sixth day as activists criticize the social media platform's shutdown
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's media regulators have blocked the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with users across the country on Thursday enduring the sixth day of sweeping disruptions, partial and complete shutdowns. There was no comment on the outage by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and government officials have not responded to repeated queries from The Associated Press for comment.

Human rights activists have demanded a full restoration of internet services and access to social media. Washington has also urged Pakistan to lift restrictions on X.

The outage was first observed over the weekend when the political party of Pakistan's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan announced protests against what it says were rigged Feb. 8 parliamentary elections. In the vote, candidates backed by Khan, who was barred from running, won most seats but short of a simply majority needed to form a government.

Social media platforms are often used by protest organizers to spread the word about planned demonstrations.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in political instability since the balloting. The country's elections oversight body denies charges by Khan's party that the vote was stolen. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Thursday that the restrictions on X have been placed by the authorities to suppress its voice on social media.

On Wednesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed concerns in a statement to reporters over the outage and restrictions on the freedom of expression and association in Pakistan.

“We continue to call on Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to a social media that has been restricted including Twitter, now known as X,'' Miller said. ''We have and will continue to emphasize the importance of respecting these fundamental freedoms during our engagements with Pakistani officials.” Khan's rivals, including the former premier Shehbaz Sharif, are trying to form a coalition government. Sharif replaced Khan after his ouster in a no-confidence vote in parliament in 2022. Khan has since then been convicted offenses in what his supporters call politically motivated moves to keep him out of office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024