Ruling party nominates head of Hungary's top court for next President

Hungary's ruling party will nominate Tamas Sulyok, president of the Constitutional Court, as next President to succeed Katalin Novak who resigned earlier this month, a government spokesperson posted on social media platform X on Thursday.

Novak resigned on Feb. 10 after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted of helping to cover up sexual abuse in a children's home.

