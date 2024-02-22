Ruling party nominates head of Hungary's top court for next President
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:29 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's ruling party will nominate Tamas Sulyok, president of the Constitutional Court, as next President to succeed Katalin Novak who resigned earlier this month, a government spokesperson posted on social media platform X on Thursday.
Novak resigned on Feb. 10 after coming under mounting pressure for pardoning a man convicted of helping to cover up sexual abuse in a children's home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- the Constitutional Court
- Tamas Sulyok
- Novak
- Katalin Novak
- Hungary
Advertisement