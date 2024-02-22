Editors Guild voices concern over heckling of journalist at Rahul Gandhi event

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:01 IST
The Editors Guild of India on Thursday voiced concern over a television journalist allegedly being heckled by a crowd during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Raebareli and urged political parties to exercise caution and ensure no individual is put in harm's way.

The Guild statement came after a controversy broke out over Congress workers roughing up a journalist of 'India News' and the manner in which he was questioned by Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district on Tuesday.

''We urge all political parties and leaders to exercise caution, particularly during election season when tempers can run high, and ensure that no individual is put in harm's way,'' the Guild said in a statement here.

The statement said reports in a section of the media say that Shiv Prasad Yadav, a TV journalist working with 'India News', was roughed up while Gandhi was addressing the crowd on Tuesday.

''A journalist's safety is paramount, and the Editors Guild of India has taken note of the alleged incident with concern,'' the Guild statement read.

It said a vibrant democracy must always provide journalists with the safety and freedom to report fearlessly, without endangering self.

