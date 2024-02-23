US to hit Russia with "hundreds and hundreds" of new sanctions - top US diplomat
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 01:47 IST
- Country:
- United States
A senior U.S. diplomat on Thursday said the United States will impose "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds" of sanctions against Russia in a new package marking the second anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said that some of the sanctions will target those responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but most will hit "Putin's war machine" and close gaps in existing sanctions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, UN may discuss grain, fertilizer exports in Feb -RIA
Ukraine says it downed 11 out of 17 Russia-launched drones
India does not trust US to lead; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley
Ukraine needs more troops fighting Russia. Hardened professionals from Colombia are helping
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine is rejected as a presidential candidate