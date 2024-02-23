Left Menu

US to hit Russia with "hundreds and hundreds" of new sanctions - top US diplomat

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2024 01:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 01:47 IST
A senior U.S. diplomat on Thursday said the United States will impose "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds" of sanctions against Russia in a new package marking the second anniversary of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland said that some of the sanctions will target those responsible for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but most will hit "Putin's war machine" and close gaps in existing sanctions.

