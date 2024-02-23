"They should roam around wearing locket of Nitish Kumar..." Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday took a jibe at former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav. Speaking to reporters when asked about Tejashwi Yadav's statement on Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh said, "Nitish Kumar or his people will answer what Tejashwi Yadav is saying. In 2015, Nitish Kumar gave a political life to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son who went for 'Vanvas'. They should roam around wearing a locket of Nitish Kumar instead of abusing him".

Singh accused both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav of being entangled in family politics. "Lalu Prasad Yadav indulged in dynasty politics and so is the case with Tejaswi Yadav. They take power only by doing casteism and later it turns into nepotism. Lalu ji also remained entangled in dynasty politics and so as Tejashwi Yadav," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar has ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government. According to an official statement, orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous government.

Earlier, after winning the floor test, CM Kumar took a swipe at his former Mahagathbandhan ally Rashtriya Janata Dal and alleged that the RJD indulged in "corrupt practices" during the party's rule in the state adding that the Bihar government will initiate a probe into it. (ANI)

