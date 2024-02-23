"Ram mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib 5,000 times...": Congress' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

The Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has said that Lord Ram's name is mentioned 5,000 times in Guru Granth Sahib and added that Lord Ram belongs to everyone. "560 years ago, when Guru Nanak Dev Ji uttered the words in Guru Granth Sahib, at that time the name of Lord Ram Ji was mentioned first. We first remember Ram, then remember everything else. Ram's name has been mentioned 5000 times in Guru Granth Sahib, while Waheguru's name has been mentioned only 16 times. So how can Ram be separated? Ram belongs to everyone. Ram belongs to the whole of India, to the whole world," Randhawa told ANI.

Congress's Lok Sabha dialogue program was organized in Ram Mandir of Dausa in Rajasthan on Thursday. On this occasion, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasara, opposition leader Tikaram Julie, and current and former MLAs of the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency were present.

On this occasion, all the Congress leaders went to the Ram temple, had darshan of Lord Ram and also took blessings from Mahant Amardasji Maharaj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)