Raids happening against those who spoke out against BJP government: CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury

Responding to the CBI conducting raids at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, CPI (M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechury on Thursday claimed that these raids are happening against those who spoke out against the BJP-led central government in one way or another. He also said that the BJP thinks that by conducting these raids, they can subdue the opposition to its rule.

He further claimed that the BJP party wants to neutralise all its opposition as the election nears. "What are the circumstances that this government is creating for governors and lieutenant governors to award contracts. Now if that is the situation, you can see that each one of these raids that are happening would be against those who spoke out against this government in one way or the other. As elections come closer, such raids will increase. That is the only way that the BJP thinks it can subdue the opposition to its rule. And as elections come closer, it wants to neutralise all those who are opposed to that. This is how they have reduced politics and democracy," he told ANI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at more than 30 places, including the premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik, as part of its investigation into alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project in the Union territory. The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding contract for the civil work for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore in Kisthtwar in 2019.

"I have been ill for the last three to four days and am admitted to the hospital. Despite this, my house is being raided by the dictator through government agencies. My driver and my assistant are also being raided and harassed unnecessarily," Malik said in post on social media platform X. "I am a farmer's son, I will not be afraid of these raids. I am with the farmers," he said further.

Malik served as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019. On January 29, this year the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, the agency said.

The searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and "incriminating" documents, in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately), it said. The CBI statement added that it was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

In December last year, the CBI conducted searches at six locations in Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh and Shimla. (ANI)

