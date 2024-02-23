After Karnataka Government passes resolution against Centre's tax devolution, BJP stages protest in Bengaluru

A day after the Karnataka Government passed a resolution against Centre's tax devolution, the BJP staged a protest walking out of the house on Friday. After the walkout Karnataka state Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday criticised the opposition, alleging that the walkout from the House shows the party cares neither about the state's nor the farmers' welfare. Kharge said that the Karnataka government had passed two resolutions on Thursday. Appealing to the central government to frame legislation regarding the farmer's demand for minimum support price for all crops is one of the resolutions moved by the state.

"Govt of Karnataka moved 2 resolutions yesterday, that included a resolution to urge the Central Government to take a strong stand of equal distribution and non-discriminatory allocation of financial resources in the interest of the citizens and that no injustice shall be done in the interest of the people of Karnataka as well as its development," Kharge said in a post on X. "A resolution to urge the Central Government to frame a legislation regarding fixation of minimum support price for all crops of farmers and to fulfil their most justifiable demands without resorting to conflict with the farmers," the post mentioned.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the government had moved the resoultion asking for equal distribution of resources as the state felt injustice was done against it "Whatever amount we were supposed to receive from the Finance Commission of the Central Government hasn't been given to us. Injustice has been given so we moved a resolution... This is a unanimous resolution that we wanted to move, and will be accepted on a voice vote. We appeal to the central government for justice and to allocate proper funds to the state" DK Shivakumar said.

However, the BJP said the Congress was indulging in double speak and were only trying to promote thier own agenda. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said "When UPA was in power, we all demanded to raise it to 40% but Manmohan Singh didn't raise it. Within 3-4 months of assuming charge as PM, Narendra Modi increased it to 42% in the name of federal cooperation... When the 15th Finance Commission started working under the UPA government, Siddaramaiah was the CM, they didn't project the state very well... After two years of implementation of the 15th Finance Commission, they are trying to raise the issue again. it is only the political agenda of the government which they are trying to promote." (ANI)

