Biden imposes 500 new sanctions on Russia, White House says
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its war in Ukraine and the death of Alexei Navalny, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Alexei Navalny
- Ukraine
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia, UN may discuss grain, fertilizer exports in Feb -RIA
Ukraine says it downed 11 out of 17 Russia-launched drones
India does not trust US to lead; played smart by staying close with Russia: Nikki Haley
Ukraine needs more troops fighting Russia. Hardened professionals from Colombia are helping
A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine is rejected as a presidential candidate