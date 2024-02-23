Left Menu

Danish PM Frederiksen meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Lviv

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, a day before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The leaders visited a cemetery, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, the Ukrainian president's office said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:57 IST
Danish PM Frederiksen meets Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Lviv

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Friday, a day before the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The leaders visited a cemetery, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers, the Ukrainian president's office said. "We will never forget the heroes who defended our independence, freedom, and future," Zelenskiy said on X.

Denmark, a member of the NATO military alliance and the European Union, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and is among the biggest contributors of military aid relative to the size of its economy. Denmark announced a new 1.7 billion crown ($247.4 million) military aid package for Ukraine on Thursday and urged allies week to step up donations to help Kyiv in the war with Russia.

Frederiksen said on Thursday he expects Denmark to make its first delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024