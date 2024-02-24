Congress needs to restore reproductive healthcare protections after IVF ruling, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 00:22 IST
- Country:
- United States
Congress needs to restore reproductive healthcare protections following the Alabama Supreme Court decision regarding in vitro fertilization, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.
The Alabama court ruled that frozen embryos in test tubes should be considered children, casting doubt on future access to the procedure in the Southern state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alabama
- Alabama Supreme Court
- Karine Jean-Pierre
- White House
- Congress
- Southern
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three Alabama providers halt IVF after high court rules embryos are children
Trump says he strongly supports IVF after Alabama court ruling puts new pressure on Republicans
Alabama hospital puts pause on IVF in wake of ruling saying frozen embryos are children
Three Alabama providers halt IVF after high court rules embryos are children
Alabama seeks to carry out second execution using controversial nitrogen gas method