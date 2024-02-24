White House: Sanctions will continue to impose costs on Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2024 00:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 00:40 IST
Sanctions will continue to impose costs on Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday, after the U.S. imposed extensive sanctions against Russia.
The sanctions targeted more than 500 people and entities to mark the second anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and retaliate for the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
