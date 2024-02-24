Shah, Nadda likely to chair key BJP meet today for UP ahead of LS Polls: Sources

With its sights firmly set on a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, top BJP leaders from the state are likely to attend a key meeting at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his New Delhi residence on Saturday, top party sources informed. Addressing a mega rally in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have already made up their minds to send BJP candidates to the Lower House from all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

According to party sources, BJP national president JP Nadda is likely to attend the meeting that will also feature Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, among others. The meeting will feature deliberations on myriad aspects of the Lok Sabha elections and the elections to 13 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, sources informed.

The elections to the Council are to be held on March 21, if voting is required. BJP, which won 62 seats in the 2019 LS elections in UP, is gung-ho about maximising its tally in the state by crossing the 70-seat mark.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday set an ambitious target of all 80 seats for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh as part of his quest to take the NDA '400 paar' (beyond 400) while terming the united Opposition as dynastic and corrupt. "This time, Modi is giving you all the guarantee of saturation of all benefits (under central schemes). I can say with full confidence that UP has decided to give all 80 seats to Modi. This means that 100 per cent (all) seats in UP will be with the NDA," he said at Karakhiyaon in Varanasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)