Jayalalithaa remembered on 76th birth anniversary

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and one of the iconic leaders in Tamil Nadu's political arena J Jayalalithaa was remembered on Saturday, on the occasion of her 76th birth anniversary.

Rich tributes were paid to her by AIADMK leaders here with the top party leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami paying floral tributes to a portrait of the late leader at his residence.

Popularly known as 'Amma' (meaning Mother) and 'Puratchi Thalavi' (revolutionary leader), Jayalalithaa was also hailed as an ''iron lady.'' She breathed her last on December 5, 2016 after being under treatment for more than 75 days.

Jayalalithaa was known for her various welfare initiatives including 'Amma' Canteen, 'Amma' Pharmacy, Gold for 'Thali' (Mangalsutra) for poor women, which were a hit among the people.

Recalling her popular phrase ''I am because of the people, I am for the people, (Makkalaal Naan, Makkalukkagave Naan),'' Palaniswami, in a statement appealed to cadres and party office-bearers to work day and night, to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

''Dear party cadres, let us resolve ourselves to emerge victorious in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections by working day and night in the path laid down by 'Amma'. Let us ensure that the 2026 year belongs to the year of AIADMK (by securing victory in the Legislative Assembly elections in 2026),'' Palaniswami said.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam along with his supporters also paid floral tributes to the statue of Jayalaliathaa in Chennai on the occasion.

K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), till recently an ally of the AIADMK, said, ''The various welfare schemes implemented by her for the welfare of the people would speak for her forever.'' Annamalai also shared an image of Jayalalithaa in a social media post. Due to various disagreements over alliance dynamics and allegations, the AIADMK snapped ties with the BJP and a resolution to this effect was passed 'unanimously' at the AIADMK District Secretaries meeting led by Palaniswami on September 25, 2023 at its party headquarters here.

