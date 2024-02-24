If TMC govt is transparent, why aren't women MPs allowed to meet Sandeshkhali victims: BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Saturday wondered if the TMC government in West Bengal is transparent, why are women MPs prevented from meeting victims in Sandeshkhali.

The Mahila Morcha national president criticised the state government over allegations of sexual abuse against women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district and alleged that ''women are not safe at all'' under the TMC rule.

''Women are not at all safe in West Bengal. If the TMC government is so transparent, why are opposition women MPs prevented from meeting the victims in Sandeshkhali? What are they trying to hide?'' she told reporters here.

Reacting to allegations that the BJP maintained stoic silence when similar allegations of ''atrocities'' were levelled in states ruled by the saffron party, she said the party has never shielded anyone involved in such heinous crimes.

''The BJP has never shielded anyone whenever such incidents have happened in any state ruled by the party... we have zero tolerance (towards such crimes)... but here the story is different,'' she claimed.

