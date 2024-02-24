Left Menu

Pondy CM pays homage to Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tributes to AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa here on the occasion of her 76th birth anniversary. Rangasamy, Speaker of the territorial assembly R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Ministers and legislators of Puducherry were among those who paid floral tributes to the former Tamil Nadu CM on the precincts of the Assembly here.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:40 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tributes to AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa here on the occasion of her 76th birth anniversary. Rangasamy, Speaker of the territorial assembly R Selvam, Deputy Speaker P Rajavelu, Ministers and legislators of Puducherry were among those who paid floral tributes to the former Tamil Nadu CM on the precincts of the Assembly here. Secretary of the Puducherry unit of the AIADMK A Anbalagan led party men to pay floral tributes at the statue of Jayalalithaa in the party headquarters here.

