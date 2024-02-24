KPCC chief's controversial remark against LoP: Both deny rift between them

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran's alleged use of offensive words against party colleague and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday over his delay in arrival for a press meet became viral, leading to both clarifying it has not caused any rift between them.

Sudhakaran used the offensive language as Satheesan did not reach the press meet venue even after everyone arrived there and said that it was not right to keep the media waiting like this.

His party colleagues on the dais quickly stopped the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief from saying anything further by pointing out that the mics and cameras of the media were switched on.

The press meet resumed after Satheesan's arrival.

After the press meet, as news about what Sudhakaran said went viral on TV channels, he met the media again and explained that he was not angry with the opposition leader.

The KPCC chief said he has no reason to be angry with Satheesan as he has been working tirelessly for the party's state-wide electioneering march - Samaragni.

Sudhakaran further said that Satheesan had to take part in a YMCA event and therefore, he was slightly delayed by a few minutes for the press meet.

''So, I said It was unfair to the media to invite them and then make them wait. Apart from that, nothing else happened. There is no difference of opinion between us. So, you (media) please do not try to turn it into something that it is not,'' he said.

He further said that the way the whole thing was projected by the media was not correct and that he and Satheesan were like brothers.

When reporters asked whether the opposition leader threatened to resign, Sudhakaran denied the same.

Downplaying what happened, Satheesan said that Sudhakaran's controversial statement was against making the mediapersons wait for the press meet.

He said that this kind of language is used where there is a friendly and brotherly relationship.

Satheesan further said that the KPCC chief met the media again as the incident became big news.

''I got a bit late for a press meet we were supposed to hold together, so he asked where I was. What is wrong with that? What is the big deal about it?'' the opposition leader asked.

