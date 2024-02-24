BJP MP calls CM "Siddaramulla Khan", CM dubs BJP "anti-Muslims"

Calling Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ''Siddaramulla Khan'', BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has alleged that Karnataka is becoming bankrupt under the Congress government led by him, which wants to loot the state to garner votes.

Hitting back at Hegde, CM Siddaramaiah dubbed BJP as ''anti Muslims'' and ''anti minority''.

''Modi brought more than 370 schemes or programmes for the benefit of the people. Whether it is for agriculture, horticulture, industries, housing, Janaushadhi, almost in all sectors he has introduced programmes for the welfare of the people. He has not launched programmes that left the government bankrupt... he has rather strengthened it. India has today emerged as the fifth largest economy,'' Hegde, a former union minister, pointed out.

Speaking at a party event, he said PM Modi never compromised on the nation's interest and his government's guarantees have only made the country grow stronger.

''But, our Siddaramulla Khan here -- he claims to have given guarantees, but there is no money to pay salary to government employees, for development works, to give funds for MLAs, more than Rs 11,000 crore SC/ST funds being diverted. State government is becoming bankrupt. Modi did not give such a guarantee,'' he added.

Distinguishing between Modi's guarantees and ''Siddaramulla Khan's guarantees'', Hegde alleged that Congress wants to loot the state to get votes.

''I have never seen such a disgusting government. I have seen several Congress Chief Ministers, also Janata Dal government, but had never seen such a government,'' he said, as he also claimed that only ''Siddaramulla Khan'' has issues over tax devolution and grant in aid to the state by the Centre, while other states don't.

Reacting to Hegde calling him ''Siddaramulla Khan'', Siddaramaiah said the BJP is ''anti minority''.

''They (BJP) speak about sabka-saath-sabka-vikas, but they oppose Muslims. If not, why will he (Hegde) call me Siddaramulla Khan?'' he asked. ''They are anti-minority.'' Seeking to know whether any government staff has complained of non-payment of salary, the CM said, ''Anantkumar Hegde is someone who spoke about changing the Constitution. Is he fit to be an MP? If such a person makes such statements, what value will it have?'' Responding to Hegde's claim that no states other than Karnataka have raised the issue of central funds to states, he pointed out that even Kerala and Tamil Nadu have protested. ''Injustice happened to all states, especially southern states.''

