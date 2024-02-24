On Guj visit, PM Modi leads roadshow in Jamnagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a road show in Jamnagar city on Saturday night from the airport to the circuit house. The PM will halt at the Jamnagar circuit house for the night.He is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra region on Sunday.In Devbhumi Dwarka, the PM will dedicate to the nation Sudarshan Setu, the countrys longest cable-stayed bridge on the Arabian Sea.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a road show in Jamnagar city on Saturday night from the airport to the circuit house. Modi waved at people lined up on both sides of roads as his cavalcade moved towards its destination amid chants of 'Modi, Modi and ' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The PM will halt at the Jamnagar circuit house for the night.
He is scheduled to attend two functions in the Devbhumi Dwarka and Rajkot districts in Saurashtra region on Sunday.
In Devbhumi Dwarka, the PM will dedicate to the nation 'Sudarshan Setu,' the country's longest cable-stayed bridge on the Arabian Sea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamnagar
- Devbhumi Dwarka
- Sudarshan Setu
- Saurashtra
- Narendra Modi
ALSO READ
HC dismisses plea against Anant Ambani’s wedding at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar
Rajasthan: 3 dead after car crashes into truck on Amritsar-Jamnagar NH
On Guj visit, PM Modi leads roadshow in Jamnagar
Jamnagar Court allows filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's plea for 30-day stay to appeal order
Jamnagar court allows Santoshi's plea for 30-day stay to appeal the order.