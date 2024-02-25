Left Menu

Delhi: CM accuses BJP, L-G of stopping DJB scheme, threatening officials with suspension

Opening a fresh front against the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of barring officers from implementing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scheme by threatening them with suspension.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 16:57 IST
Delhi: CM accuses BJP, L-G of stopping DJB scheme, threatening officials with suspension
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opening a fresh front against the Centre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of barring officers from implementing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scheme by threatening them with suspension. The DJB scheme is currently awaiting the Cabinet nod.

The 'One Time Settlement Scheme' announced by CM Kejriwal in June 2023 is an offer for consumers in the national capital to settle their pending water bills. Addressing a gathering in the national capital on Sunday, the AAP national convenor said, "The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has already cleared this settlement scheme. It is now pending clearance by the Cabinet. However, the BJP has asked the Delhi L-G to stop this scheme. The officers are being barred and threatened with suspension. They are crying. When Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi called the officers to ask why they were not bringing the Bill (for clearance by the Cabinet), they said they were threatened with suspension if the Bill was brought to the Cabinet for clearance. Not content with putting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, they are now bent on filing false cases against my offices through the ED and CBI," the CM said at the gathering on Sunday.

Further, Delhi CM Kejriwal also accused the BJP of trying to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. "They (BJP) even tried to stop the construction of schools and hospitals in Delhi. They don't want the children of the poor to get the same level and quality of education as their children. Only I know, how am I running the government in Delhi. Had there been a Nobel Prize for this, I would have won it," CM Kejriwal said.

Echoing the refrain of his party chief, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The chief minister was elected by the people and if he has come up with a scheme for their welfare, the BJP is nobody to interfere. Why is the L-G interfering in this matter?" With approximately 27.6 lakh consumers in Delhi, 11.7 lakh consumers have been burdened with outstanding dues amounting to a total of Rs 5,737 crore, according to a statement from the CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024