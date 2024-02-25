"We will not take more than one minute...": Rahul Gandhi assures farmers on MSP law

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday assured the farmers that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc comes into power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections this year, then it won't take "more than a minute" to implement legislation on the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Rahul Gandhi on Sunday resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Agra which was also attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Addressing the public, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said," Farmers in the country want legal MSP. Modi government says that it is not ready to give them legal MSP. Whenever the government of the INDIA bloc, Congress comes at the Centre we will give them (farmers) the legal MSP. We won't take more than a minute to implement it." Amid a deadlock in talks between farmers and the central government, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda appealed to the citizens to maintain peace and has invited suggestions.

The protesting farmers, whose demands include a legal guarantee for minimum support price, had earlier rejected the government's offer after the fourth round of talks. The Centre however expressed readiness for the fifth round of talks with the farmers while urging them to find a solution through 'dialogue'. Rahul Gandhi said that the word 'Nyay' was added in the Yatra because people are massively facing injustice in society.

"If you are poor then you will face injustice in this country 24 hours. If you are women you will face injustice. Hatred is being spread in the society. The reason for hatred is injustice, so we have added the word Nyay (justice) in our journey," he said. Taking part in the Nyay Yatra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the biggest challenge for the nation right now is to save democracy and the Constitution.

"I would like to thank the public for coming here. In the coming days, the biggest challenge is to save the democracy, and the Constitution, to fulfill the dreams of Dr BR Ambedkar, that has been ruined by the BJP," he said. Earlier today, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the BJP's decade-long rule, highlighting concerns over youth unemployment, farmer protests, and inflation in the country.

"BJP has been in power for 10 years. Many big events such as the G20 Summit took place, everyone said that the respect of the country is increasing due to such events, even we agree to it, but I want to ask, is the respect of the country not connected with the young, our policemen, and students? There are no jobs for the youth, farmers are still sitting on roads, inflation is a burden for the people of the country," said Priyanka Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the Yatra in Aligarh on Sunday morning. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh via Chandauli district last week. (ANI)

