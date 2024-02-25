Left Menu

Accusing Congress of doing corruption to the tune of around Rs 12 lakh crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revived a 'BIMRAU' Madhya Pradesh and trying to convert it into a developed state.

"BJP revived 'BIMRAU' Madhya Pradesh...": Amit Shah accuses Congress of corruption, scams
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Accusing Congress of doing corruption to the tune of around Rs 12 lakh crore, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revived a 'BIMRAU' Madhya Pradesh and trying to convert it into a developed state. Addressing the 'Booth Samiti Sammelan' in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, Amit Shah said, "In Indian politics, the Congress party is synonymous with corruption. Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress. In 10 years, they did scams worth Rs 12 lakh crores. After 10 years of Modi government, they cannot accuse PM Narendra Modi of stealing even a penny."

Drawing comparisons between the funds Madhya Pradesh received under the Congress-led UPA from 2004-2014 and BJP-led NDA from 2014-2024, Amit Shah said that BJP revived a "sick Madhya Pradesh and tried to transform into a developed state". "Sonia-Manmohan government gave only Rs 1,99,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh from 2004-2014. Whereas PM Narendra Modi gave Rs 7,74,000 crores to the state in just 9 years. We developed every pilgrimage site. BJP revived a sick Madhya Pradesh and trying to convert it into a developed state," he said.

Home Minister further appealed to the people in Madhya Pradesh to vote for BJP on all 29 Lok Sabha seats. "The upcoming elections will make India great again, make India a superpower, and make India the third-largest economy in the world. I appeal to people of Madhya Pradesh to vote for BJP on all 29 Lok Sabha seats and I promise you that Madhya Pradesh will become a developed state," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged the people of Chhattisgarh to vote for 'lotus' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "The upcoming elections are important in carrying forward the vision of making India a Vishwaguru. A useless (previous Congress) government, which neither worked to rid the state of the Naxal menace nor take it towards development, cheated the people and betrayed their mandate by indulging in scams," he said.

Shah assured that every 'Modi Guarantee' would be fulfilled, urging voters to ensure victory for the lotus symbol in all 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

